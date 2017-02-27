Signal Energy announced its 200 MW Garland Solar Facility is now producing energy, in part because of the robust system that allows it to track the sun across the sky.

Located on 2,000 acres of desert in Kern County, California, the Garland Solar Facility will generate sRECs that will be sold sold under two long-term power purchase agreements with Southern California Edison (SCE).

The project is comprised of 723,000 Canadian Solar high performance CS6X-P photovoltaic ...

