Faststream Technologies to Spread its Wings on IoT and EV Charging Solutions

Faststream Technologies, a vanguard of technology solutions specializing in product and system engineering, Digital Transformation, IoT, Big data, Security and application development with the global footprint across North America, EMEA and APAC, once again, to join The Mobile World Congress (MWC), 2017. This event is set up to be held at the Mobile World Capital, Barcelona, Spain at two places -Fira Gran Via and Fira Montjic, from 27th February to 2nd March 2017.

Vinay Bansal, the CEO will likewise demonstrate solutions focusing on Internet of Things and M2M solutions. He will be discussing on connected cars, smart homes, wearables and everyday objects to the cloud which has a impact on smart cities, specifically smart parking technology. According to a recent survey, by 2017, 20% of car manufacturers will provide WLAN hotspots and about 80% of cars sold in U.S has a rear cameras. This means more businesses would need to invest significantly on the innovation of IoT solutions for better connected cars.

Speaking about the participation in the Mobile World Congress 2017, Vinay Bansal said, "If you want to remain in this global Mobile business, you must create an infrastructure that fits your business." The Mobile World Congress, 2017 does that by providing a platform through which businesses can connect with one another, create mentorship and develop the skills that are needed to succeed, based on a vision and nature of the business. They have been an active participant of this annual event for several years. With their adage "to innovate daily", so far they have already designed, developed and deployed to more than 30 to 40 enterprises & customer applications and is associated with a constant process of the web and mobile application development and innovation.

This time around, they are intended to showcase EV charging solution using cloud and IoT that would not simply mirror the business's excellence in technology however would even predict their enormous passion for technology. For Faststream Technologies, the answer is simple; make charging stations that can also move around. This is the idea behind the EV charging solution which include mobile power source specifically design for it and whole solution is connected to IoT.

The idea of EV charging solution is fairly simple; instead of looking for parking spots near charging ports, EV drivers can park anywhere, where the vehicle can be charged with the portable EV charger. Then, with a smartphone application specifically designed for this portable EV charger, they can tag where they parked their vehicle. Then a motorized EV charger attendant will then come charge the vehicle with a portable EV charger, ensuring it is ready to go when the driver returns.

The team is led by group of senior executives and technologists who complement each other with the goal of turnkey solutions. Few of their technologists have multi patents in their kitty, in the areas of Analog/Mixed-Signal Design, IoT and embedded systems. The solutions offered by this company are manifold and are customized to specific business requirements of clients that consequently enable the clients to "Grow Faster and Save Smarter."

With its 7+ years of cross-industry experience and technical know-how throughout all significant business functions, Faststream Technologies helps corporations and Governments around the world with their Cloud/Web based Custom Application Development, Enterprise Mobility and Business Intelligence services and solutions making their businesses future all set. Targeted at developing value for its clients, it operates from its headquarter at Inglewood in California and its branch workplaces in India. The firm provides and affordable pricing models and offers an ensured ROI for companies wanting to leverage disruptive and innovative mobility solutions. Leveraging technical competence to create best-in-class IT services and solutions is what Faststream Technologies is known for and they will be available at HALL 8.0 STAND 8.0C32 in the upcoming Mobile World Congress for one-to-one consultation, business & partnership discussion.

About Mobile World Congress:

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the world's most significant and best mobile industry event consisting of a massive exhibition, an acclaimed meeting, exceptional networking opportunities, partner programs, the Glomo Awards and a lot more. Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, organized by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital Barcelona, 27 February - 2 March 2017.



About the Company:

Faststream Technologies, a leading global design and engineering services and solutions company, focused on complete software and hardware product development. The company focuses on building IoT and mobile solutions that aid clients transform their concepts and existing products into next-gen technologies. Faststream builds converged solutions using the most up to date hardware, BI, IoT and cloud technologies for technology, consumer electronics, telecommunications and enterprise clients.

For more details about the company can be gathered by calling them at +1-310-491-0410 or shoot them a mail at info@faststreamtech.com. And you can connect with them on Twitter @faststreamtech.

Faststream Technologies Pvt Ltd

111 N La Brea Ave

Suite 608

Inglewood

CA 90301

https://faststreamtech.com

Contact:

Vinay Bansal

Founder & CEO, Faststream Technologies

+1-310-491-0410

Email: vinay@faststreamtech.com

