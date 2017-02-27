Kudelski Security's Advanced Laboratory (EDSI), Caen, France, Gains ANSSI CSPN Security Certification

Cybersecurity leader is licensed to evaluate IoT-enabled devices for CSPN security certification from its advanced laboratories in Caen, France

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) today announced that its advanced labs have been licensed by ANSSI(L'Agence Nationale de la Sécurité des Systemes d'Information), the French government agency responsible for national network and information security, to evaluate IoT-enabled devices for CSPN security certification.

The CSPN certification process allows companies to increase trust in the security of their technology, without investing the time and money required for other certifications, such as Common Criteria and Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS).

CSPN, a first-level security certification for products and services destined for the French market, is of particular interest to companies operating within the IoT space, where technology evolves continuously and rapid time to market is key to success. The evaluation timing is fixed at eight weeks. Evaluation costs are contained and continuity programs are integrated within the process, enabling product evolution. All methods, procedures, documentation used in CSPN evaluations are established by ANNSI.

Kudelski Security advanced labs have rich experience in both designing and executing certification schemes in the pay-tv field, notably for devices and chipsets. Skilled assessment teams, leveraging industry-leading and proprietary technology, will ensure the CSPN evaluation is carried out thoroughly, on time and on budget. Going beyond the role of a CSPN evaluation facility, they can also support you with expert advice on any security issues affecting your product ecosystem and, if desired, can create a custom certification scheme that enables you meet an enhanced target security level.

"Kudelski Security, a trusted advisor and cybersecurity innovator, can now offer its clients the assurance that evaluations are carried out as defined by the industry-leading testing standard in France," said Andrew Howard, chief technology officer, Kudelski Security. "The recognition of ANSSI underlines our credibility as a trusted provider of security evaluations for connected devices for sale on the French market."

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com.

About Kudelski Security Advanced Labs - Based in Switzerland and France, these state-of-the-art laboratories use specialist and proprietary technology to respond to the most complex and unusual demands relating to patent protection, investigation, and hardware and software evaluation. Of particular interest is the company's ability to provide silicon-level analysis of microchips and embedded devices to test for vulnerabilities and potential vectors of attack in increasingly connected IoT (internet of things) environments.

