Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive dual clutch transmission (DCT) system marketsize to grow to 10.89 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 10% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global automotive dual clutch transmission system market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Automotive DCT system is a transmission system that comprises of two clutch systems, one controlling the even set of gears and the other the odd set. Passenger cars make up the dominant vehicle segment of this market, generating over 91% of the overall revenue.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive dual clutch transmission (DCT) system market:

Superior fuel efficiency with compact and lightweight aluminum construction

Increase in demand for AMT system

Reduced gasoline prices

"The automotive industry is always looking to increase the energy efficiency of vehicles, and one of the most effective ways to achieve this is by adopting lightweight components. Dual clutch transmission systems are widely adopted by automotive manufacturers as they are lightweight and optimize fuel injection technologies," says Siddharth Jaiswal, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automotive components research.

The leading automakers around the world have been developing and deploying more powerful transmission systems to improve the efficiency and reliability of their vehicles. Currently, the DCT systems manufactured by automakers use different levels of electromechanical actuation to achieve superior fuel efficiency, resulting in their increased adoption into vehicles.

Automatic manual transmission (AMT) systems are increasingly being demanded in the automotive industryby consumers of both the luxury and mid-level vehicle segments. AMT vehicles are easy to drive, which is greatly beneficial in the congested stop-and-go driving conditions found within cities. Swiftly developing nations like India and China in APAC are promising markets for this technology, where leading automakers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen have registered incremental growth in volume sales in these regions. The high-volume sales by these automakers in the region has led to the growth of global DCT systems.

"The fall in gas and oil prices has had a huge positive impact on the consumer spending pattern in developed countries. The reduced gasoline prices greatly improved the adoption rates of DCT systems in the US and Western European countries, thereby driving market growth," says Siddharth.

The reduced gasoline prices will also translate to a reduced cost of ownership, which is attracting more number of buyers from developing markets in ASEAN countries. With the automotive industry currently focused on building cheaper AMT systems for entry-level cars and sedans, product penetration is expected to increase.

