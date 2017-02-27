

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid President Donald Trump's repeated warnings about the threats posed by leaking information to the media, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is reportedly cracking down on members of his own staff.



Spicer held a meeting with about a dozen of his communications staffers last week to express his frustration about leaks from the White House, sources in the room told Politico.



Politico said Spicer told the staffers to turn over their phones for a 'phone check' to ensure they were not leaking information to reporters.



Multiple sources told Politico Spicer consulted with White House counsel Don McGahn before calling the meeting and was accompanied by White House lawyers in the room.



The press secretary reportedly also told the staffers using encrypted texting apps like Confide and Signal was a violation of the Federal Records Act.



The leak of the news of the phone checks and the meeting comes even though Spicer warned of more problems if the information was made public.



Spicer's crackdown comes as Trump has warned that the ongoing leaks that have plagued his new administration represent a threat to national security.



Leaks of information to the media recently led to resignation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn over his contact with Russian officials.



Trump has also been critical of leaks of details regarding his phone calls with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.



