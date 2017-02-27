Sensors for Robotics - Markets and Forecasts (2017-2027) - Market for Robotic Sensing will Reach Over $16.1 Billion by 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report focuses on sensor technologies and components in robotics applications that are currently under development and are enjoying increased visibility, investment and growth. This is mainly due to the capabilities sensors are expected to enable in robotics. Simply put, smarter, sensor-enabled robots that can make decisions based on sensory feedback are expected to have massive societal impact, as such robotic systems will proliferate in many more market segments than current robotic systems address.

Vision systems alone will be a market of $5.7 Billion by 2027, force sensing will reach over $6.9 Billion while the multiple sensors in domestic robots will account for $3.6 Billion, representing almost 30% of their value.

Visual perception sensors, which will remain a key element in the development and growth of the market for robotic sensors as well as key advances in vision-related hardware such as the development of high speed -low noise CMOS image sensors, active lighting schemes as well as the development of advanced 2D and 3D vision. LIDAR systems and others.

Force sensing which is allowing for improved safety, enabling the roll out of robots that comply with regulatory requirements in limiting forces. This force limiting capability has led to the emergence of robotic systems that can safely work alongside humans.

At the same time force sensing enables gradations in applied forces at the end-effector, hence widening the range of parts that robots can handle. As a result, we are witnessing an expansion of the use of robotic systems in segments that were previously incompatible with existing robotic systems.

Bionic Robotics

Carbon Robotics

DeepField Robotics

Fanuc Robotics

IniLabs

OptoForce Ltd

Roboception

Universal Robots

Velodyne LiDAR

1. Executive Summary And Conclusions



2. Introduction To Robotic Sensing



3. Collaborative Robots



4. Warehouse/Logistics Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots



5. Domestic Robots



6. Autonomous Vehicles: Cars And Drones



7. Agricultural Robots



8. Optical Sensors In Robots - Vision Guided Robotics



9. Vision In Mobile Robotics And Autonomous Vehicles: The Emergence Of Lidar



10. Other Optical Sensors In Robots - Hyper- And Multispectral Image Sensors



11. Sensors In Domestic Robots



12. Force Sensing In Robotics



13. Market Forecasts



14. Company Profiles



