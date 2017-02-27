BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Telecommunications carriers and enterprises need to accelerate cloud-based network virtualization deployments to support new service innovations as technologies such as 5G and IoT increase the pace of digital transformation for businesses, ICT solutions provider ZTE Corporation said before the opening of Mobile World Congress 2017.

"The Internet of Everything is becoming a reality as humans, businesses, machines and sensors are being connected by smart heterogeneous networks, running increasingly powerful applications developed on open platforms and ecosystems," Xu Ming, President of Strategy and Marketing at ZTE, told journalists and analysts at an event in Barcelona, ahead of MWC 2017.

"To compete effectively, businesses and organizations need to accelerate digital transformation by deploying virtualized technology infrastructure, and use the power of artificial intelligence to optimize their operations," Xu said.

ZTE, a key supplier to top carriers including Telefonica, SoftBank, China Mobile, Hutchison and VimpelCom, is showcasing new solutions for 5G and cloud-based networks at MWC, Xu said.

ZTE will release a full range of 5G pre-commercial base stations for millimeter Wave and sub-6 Ghz frequencies at MWC, said Zhang Jianguo, Senior Vice President of ZTE.

The new ZTE 5G base stations are capable of 50 Gbps peak data transmission rates, Zhang said. The new solutions support 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Projects)'s new radio (NR) new air interfaces and mainstream 5G frequency bands.

"ZTE's solutions are 5G-ready, giving our customers a first-mover advantage," Zhang said. The new ZTE 5G products use Massive MIMO, Beam Tracking, beamforming and other key 5G technologies, meeting 5G pre-commercial deployment requirements, Zhang said.

ZTE recently became the world's first provider of FDD-LTE-based Massive MIMO solution, building on the company's leadership in 5G research.

The company's proprietary Pre5G solutions enable carriers to deploy 5G technologies on existing 4G LTE infrastructure, and are deployed in more than 40 networks in 30 countries by carriers including SoftBank, China Mobile and Telefonica.

ZTE will also launch 5G Flexhaul, the world's first fronthaul and backhaul integrated solution based on Internet protocol (IP)+Optical technology. ZTE's new 5G Flexhaul solution provides unified transport of 5G fronthaul and backhaul services, as well as super-large bandwidth, ultra-low latency and software-defined networking (SDN)-based traffic engineering.

At MWC 2017, ZTE will also showcase new IoT solutions based on Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT), and will run demonstrations for Smart Parking, Metering, Lighting and Water Pollution Control, Xu said. During MWC 2017, ZTE and GSMA are co-hosting the 2017 Global IoT Summit, where partners including Qualcomm, Intel and Alibaba Cloud will share their latest strategies and best practices for IoT.

"ZTE is a leader in innovations in network virtualization and cloud network architecture technologies to help operators revamp their network infrastructure, network functions and operations," Zhang said. "This is key for digital transformation for operators and enterprises."

ZTE's NETWORK 2020 and ElasticNet solutions use SDN and NFV technologies to enable deployments in virtual data centers, bearer networks, wireless core networks and orchestration.

ZTE's NFV and SDN solutions are deployed in more than 180 commercial and trial networks globally. In 2016, ZTE worked with carriers on more than 40 new network virtualization deployments around the world, Zhang said.

For example, ZTE is working with Telefonica on cloud network architecture projects in seven Latin American markets. ZTE is also partnering with VimpelCom on a vEPC converged network covering five countries, which is one of the biggest networks of its type in the world.

With 20 global R&D centers, ZTE employs over 30,000 research professionals in the development of next-generation technologies including 5G, the Internet of Things, NFV, SDN, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Smart City.

ZTE has filed applications for more than 68,000 patents, with over 25,000 granted. Since 2010, ZTE has been ranked among the world's Top-3 for patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) each year, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization.

At MWC 2017, ZTE will unveil a new Gigabit smartphone, setting a milestone in the global mobile devices industry. The new ZTE Gigabit phone delivers superior user experience, featuring 360 degrees panoramic VR video, instant cloud storage, entertainment upgrades and fast cache of ultra Hi-Fi music and movies, said Luo Wei, the Product head for Devices and Terminals for ZTE North America.

Visitors to ZTE's stand at MWC 2017 can also experience the newly updated Axon 7, ZTE's flagship smartphone, with support for Android Nougat and Google Daydream.

"ZTE will accelerate innovations in our core operations to help operators and enterprises with digital transformation, delivering business advantages and increased efficiencies for customers," Xu said. "We are also working on opportunities to grow our business from new technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, IoT, Big Data and artificial intelligence."

