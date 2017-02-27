Technavio analysts forecast the global beverage packaging machinery marketsize to grow to USD 12.69 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 7% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005471/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global beverage packaging machinery market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global beverage packaging machinery market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on application (non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Packaging machinery is used to pack products before dispatching them to the distribution networks. The beverage packaging machinery market is expected to be driven by the increase in the consumption of beverages in tandem with the growing variety of products offered.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56763

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global beverage packaging machinery market:

Expansion of brewing industry

Growth in consumption of low-calorie and natural ingredient soft drinks

Increase in demand for functional drinks and ready-to-drink beverages

Expansion of brewing industry

China is the leading beer producer and consumer in the world, driven by the availability of low-cost skilled labor and easy availability of raw materials, which facilitate mass production of beer. The brewing industry in APAC is swiftly progressing, aided by the rapid economic development, changes in consumer spending habits, and rising disposable incomes in the region.

"China, India, and Vietnam are the major contributors to the growth of the brewing industry in APAC. The increasing consumption and production patterns is projected to drive the demand for packaging machinery, thereby increasing the revenue generated in the marketsays Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst in Technavio for engineering tools research.

Growth in consumption of low-calorie and natural ingredient soft drinks

The rising health consciousness is encouraging healthy food and beverage consumption patterns, which has boosted the demand for low and zero fat, all natural ingredient soft beverages across the globe. Leading vendors such as Tesco have responded to this demand by introducing alternative low-calorie drinks to all their popular offerings. These products use stevia as a sweetener instead of sugar, which is better suited to the consumer needs and lifestyles. These new beverage offerings will create a demand for more packaging machinery, thereby driving market growth.

Increase in demand for functional drinks and ready-to-drink beverages

"A functional drink is a non-alcoholic beverage considered to provide instant energy and assist in improving immunity and digestion. The introduction of these drinks by major market players will create a demand for equipment to package these drinkssays Anju.

Also, the ready-to-drink (RTD) tea and coffee market is expected to show constant growth, which will increase market demand for beverage packaging machinery. Many vendors are undertaking R&D to provide beverages better suited to consumer expectations, thereby increasing product penetration.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Food Packaging Machinery Market 2016-2020

Global Food and Beverage Packaging Machinery Market 2016-2020

Global Packaging Machinery Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like test and measurementtools and components, and unit operations. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005471/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com