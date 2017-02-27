VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- In the news release, "Geologix Files Tepal Pea Technical Report on SEDAR," issued earlier today by Geologix Explorations Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GIX)(FRANKFURT: GF6)(BERLIN: GF6)(STUT: GF6)(MUN: GF6), we are advised by the company that the acronym in the headline should read "PEA" rather than "Pea" as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Geologix Explorations Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GIX)(FRANKFURT: GF6)(BERLIN: GF6)(STUT: GF6)(MUN: GF6) ("Geologix" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project located in southwest Mexico has been filed on SEDAR. The PEA results were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated January 19, 2017.

The PEA is entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Tepal Project, Michoacan, Mexico" effective January 19, 2017 and signed February 24, 2017 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report was authored by independent Qualified Persons, and is in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and can also be found on the Company's website at www.geologix.ca.

About Geologix Explorations Inc.

Geologix is a mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource opportunities with the potential to host profitable mining operations. The Company's primary focus is the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacan, Mexico.

