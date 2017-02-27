Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepataitis (NASH) Pipeline Report 2017: Identify and Analyze the Licensing/Collaborative Commercial Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepataitis (NASH) Pipeline Analysis" report to their offering.

Non-alcoholic steatohepataitis (NASH) Pipeline Analysis gives comprehensive insights on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of NASH. The report covers all the drugs that are in various phases of development (Discovery, Preclinical & Clinical). The pipeline focuses on novel pharmacologic drugs & regenerative medicines covering small molecules, antibodies, stem cell therapies, recombinant proteins and RNA-based therapeutics, but excludes symptom relief drugs, generic combinations and supplemental drugs. The report also covers some of the hot targets in research for NASH treatments and NASH related biomarkers.

This report enables Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Medical technology companies, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available licensing/collaborative commercial opportunities in the Non-alcoholic steatohepataitis (NASH) drugs market. The report also provides strategic insights on some of the molecules that are yet to be launched in the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 REPORT DESCRIPTION

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Causes & Symptoms

2.2 Diagnosis

2.3 Unmet needs

2.4 Current therapies

3 HOT TARGETS, MECHANISMS & THERAPIES

3.1 Novel Disease mechanisms & therapies

3.2 Leading targets of NASH

3.3 Novel targets of NASH

3.4 NASH biomarkers

3.5 Genes Involved in NASH

4 MARKET DATA

4.1 Forecasting model

4.2 Market dynamics

4.3 Market sizing

4.4 NASH Deals

4.5 Funding Scenario

5 PIPELINE ANALYSIS

5.1 Development stage

5.2 Leading players

5.3 Therapeutic segmentation

5.4 Target analysis

5.5 Clinical update on phase3 molecules

5.6 Innovative approaches

6 SMALL MOLECULES

6.1 Pipeline

6.2 Competitive Analysis

7 LARGE MOLECULE

7.1 Competitive Analysis

8 RNA-BASED THERAPY

8.1 Pipeline

8.2 Competitive Analysis

9 RECOMBINANT PROTEINS

9.1 Pipeline

9.2 Competitive Analysis

10 ANTIBODIES

10.1 Pipeline

10.2 Competitive Analysis

11 LARGE MOLECULES (UNSPECIFIED)

11.1 Pipeline

12 OTHER MOLECULES

12.1 Pipeline

13 NASH DRUG ANALYSIS BASED ON MECHANSIMS

14 MAJOR PLAYERS

14.1 Company Profiles

14.2 Overview

14.3 Pipeline

14.4 Deals

15 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/43686z/nonalcoholic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716