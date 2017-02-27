Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Conflict Management" conference to their offering.

Conflict is an inevitable part of life. Whilst we may use our skills to avoid conflict there will be times, especially in the workplace, when it is unavoidable. This interactive seminar will help provide added skills for when conflict has arisen and there is a need to build confidence and de-escalate the confrontation. It will help you to identify your conflict resolution tendencies and remain in control when responding to conflict and aggression.

Conflict can unfortunately be found in any work situation, in any profession and at every level within an organisation. This seminar is therefore not aimed at any particular group, but is open to all who are experiencing problems with managing conflict and who want to learn how to cope positively with the situation.

Agenda:

Manage conflict based on communication problems:

Manage conflict based on behavioural issues

Identify Conflict resolution tendencies recognising your own and how they apply in life situations

Understand the power of Fairness and Cheating the roles each play in resolving or escalating conflict

Manage the conflict partnership process -a step-by-step approach that can be learned and applied to almost any work-based conflict scenario

How to work towards a win-win outcome the only sustainable relationship strategy and an essential component of conflict management.

This session will show how every element of the workshop is designed to help you reach mutually beneficial outcomes at the end of any conflict.

