NEW YORK, 2017-02-27 18:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL), a leader in the development of specialized financial services in commodities, securities, global payments, foreign exchange and other markets, today announced that its London-based subsidiary, INTL FCStone Ltd, Precious Metals' division is delivering unprecedented global market access to gold trading around the world with the launch of their premium-based, physical trading platform, PMXecute+.



PMXecute+ allows customers access to INTL's entire global inventory and network of trusted supply partners - helping customers find the best offers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers who do not see offers meeting their specific requirements (regarding quantity, specification or location) can use the platform's Request for Quote function, which notifies all relevant suppliers around the world. Suppliers can anonymously create firm or indicative offers (premium, location, expiry date) on the platform for all customers to view and, if they like what they see, trade on, thus seamlessly securing gold at a premium and a location they want. The platform even allows for shipping to be added, if the customer requires.



To use the platform, the only KYC / on-boarding required is between the buyer and INTL, and between the seller and INTL, given that INTL will be principal to all transactions booked on the platform. Buyers and sellers do not need to exchange onboarding documentation with each other. The automated workflow and full audit trail creates efficient execution - including optimising freight cost and time.



"We developed PMXecute+ to become the physical platform of choice for the global bullion market," says Barry Canham, Global Head of Precious Metals. "We are simply automating our interaction with our customers - improving market access and efficiency - through one platform, one unparalleled network and one trusted partner."



For more information, please visit www.intlfcstone.com/pmxecuteplus, email us at pmxecuteplus@intlfcstone.com.



About INTL FCStone Inc. INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of execution, risk management and advisory services, market intelligence, and clearing services across asset classes and markets around the world. Serving more than 20,000 customers in 130 countries on five continents, the company provides products and services across five market segments: commercial hedging, global payments, securities, physical commodities, and clearing and execution services. Our customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity, as well as asset managers, introducing broker-dealers, insurance companies, brokers, institutional and retail investors, commercial and investment banks, and governmental, non-governmental and charitable organizations. A Fortune 500 company headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INTL". INTL FCStone Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc., is authorized & Regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.



Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.



