Business contracts provide key protection for businesses and institutions. This course ensures delegates learn all the main issues relevant to contracts, their formation, operation and termination. Delegates will learn the contract law jargon and improve their ability to negotiate clauses effectively with their contracting parties. Whether supplying or buying goods, services or intellectual property, those involved with contracts will gain the necessary knowledge of the law needed in this field.
Why you should attend
Understand the contracts you manage
Decrease reliance on external lawyers
Reduce your risk
Avoid expensive legal proceedings
Tighten up your contract clauses
Learn about the latest case law and best practice on contracts and contract management
This one day seminar will cover:
Contract fundamentals
Hints and tips to make your contract terms apply
Protecting your position liability and exclusion latest cases
Anti-corruption and Bribery Act clauses for contracts
Warranties and obligations
Recovering goods when the customer goes bust
Intellectual property rights and contracts
Consumer Rights Act 2015
Who Should Attend:
Procurement managers
Purchasing managers
In-house lawyers
Company secretaries
Paralegals
Trainee solicitors
Contract managers
Business development managers
Others whose work regularly brings them into contact with contracts
