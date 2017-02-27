Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Contract Law 2017" conference to their offering.

Business contracts provide key protection for businesses and institutions. This course ensures delegates learn all the main issues relevant to contracts, their formation, operation and termination. Delegates will learn the contract law jargon and improve their ability to negotiate clauses effectively with their contracting parties. Whether supplying or buying goods, services or intellectual property, those involved with contracts will gain the necessary knowledge of the law needed in this field.

Why you should attend

Understand the contracts you manage

Decrease reliance on external lawyers

Reduce your risk

Avoid expensive legal proceedings

Tighten up your contract clauses

Learn about the latest case law and best practice on contracts and contract management

This one day seminar will cover:

Contract fundamentals

Hints and tips to make your contract terms apply

Protecting your position liability and exclusion latest cases

Anti-corruption and Bribery Act clauses for contracts

Warranties and obligations

Recovering goods when the customer goes bust

Intellectual property rights and contracts

Consumer Rights Act 2015

Who Should Attend:

Procurement managers

Purchasing managers

In-house lawyers

Company secretaries

Paralegals

Trainee solicitors

Contract managers

Business development managers

Others whose work regularly brings them into contact with contracts

For more information about this conference visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vwg7xp/contract_law_2017

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227006194/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Commercial Law