Global Carbon Black Market - Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 8.42% During 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carbon Black Market (By Type, By Process, By Application, By Region): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

The Global Carbon Black Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during 2016-2021. The strong growth in carbon black industry is driven by the surging demand from tire and rubber industries. Emerging shift from commodity black to more specialized grade carbon black is projected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Although, commodity carbon black holds the major percentage share in the total carbon black demand, specialty black is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, APAC holds the largest market share mainly due to pouring number of vehicle production and shift of tire companies in low-cost countries in the region.

Scope of the Report

By Type:

Commodity Carbon Black

Specialty Carbon Black

By Process:



Furnace

Acetylene

Thermal

Lampblack



By Application:



Tire and Industrial Rubber Products

Plastics and Textiles

Paint and Coatings

Toner and Printing Ink



By Region:



APAC

North America

Europe

ROW



Companies Mentioned:



Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Continental Carbon

Monolith Materials

OMSK Carbon Group

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.

Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co.

and Energy Co. Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:

a1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Global Carbon Black Product: An Overview



5. Global Carbon Black Market: An Overview



6. Global Carbon Black Market: By Type



7. Global Carbon Black Market: By Process

8. Global Carbon Black Market, By Application



9. Global Carbon Black Market: By Region



10. Asia Pacific Carbon Black Market



11. North America Carbon Black Market



12. Europe Carbon Black Market



13. Rest of the World Carbon Black Market



14. Market Dynamics



15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market



16. SWOT Analysis - Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market



17. Value Chain Analysis



18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



19. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfj3tx/global_carbon

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716