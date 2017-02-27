Global Carbon Black Market - Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 8.42% During 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carbon Black Market (By Type, By Process, By Application, By Region): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.
The Global Carbon Black Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during 2016-2021. The strong growth in carbon black industry is driven by the surging demand from tire and rubber industries. Emerging shift from commodity black to more specialized grade carbon black is projected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Although, commodity carbon black holds the major percentage share in the total carbon black demand, specialty black is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, APAC holds the largest market share mainly due to pouring number of vehicle production and shift of tire companies in low-cost countries in the region.
Scope of the Report
By Type:
- Commodity Carbon Black
- Specialty Carbon Black
By Process:
- Furnace
- Acetylene
- Thermal
- Lampblack
By Application:
- Tire and Industrial Rubber Products
- Plastics and Textiles
- Paint and Coatings
- Toner and Printing Ink
By Region:
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- ROW
Companies Mentioned:
- Birla Carbon
- Cabot Corporation
- China Synthetic Rubber Corporation
- Continental Carbon
- Monolith Materials
- OMSK Carbon Group
- Orion Engineered Carbons S.A
- Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.
- Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co.
- Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
a1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Global Carbon Black Product: An Overview
5. Global Carbon Black Market: An Overview
6. Global Carbon Black Market: By Type
7. Global Carbon Black Market: By Process
8. Global Carbon Black Market, By Application
9. Global Carbon Black Market: By Region
10. Asia Pacific Carbon Black Market
11. North America Carbon Black Market
12. Europe Carbon Black Market
13. Rest of the World Carbon Black Market
14. Market Dynamics
15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market
16. SWOT Analysis - Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market
17. Value Chain Analysis
18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
19. Company Profiles
