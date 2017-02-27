sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.02.2017 | 18:31
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Carbon Black Market - Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 8.42% During 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carbon Black Market (By Type, By Process, By Application, By Region): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

The Global Carbon Black Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.42% during 2016-2021. The strong growth in carbon black industry is driven by the surging demand from tire and rubber industries. Emerging shift from commodity black to more specialized grade carbon black is projected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Although, commodity carbon black holds the major percentage share in the total carbon black demand, specialty black is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, APAC holds the largest market share mainly due to pouring number of vehicle production and shift of tire companies in low-cost countries in the region.

Scope of the Report

By Type:

  • Commodity Carbon Black
  • Specialty Carbon Black

By Process:

  • Furnace
  • Acetylene
  • Thermal
  • Lampblack

By Application:

  • Tire and Industrial Rubber Products
  • Plastics and Textiles
  • Paint and Coatings
  • Toner and Printing Ink

By Region:

  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • ROW

Companies Mentioned:

  • Birla Carbon
  • Cabot Corporation
  • China Synthetic Rubber Corporation
  • Continental Carbon
  • Monolith Materials
  • OMSK Carbon Group
  • Orion Engineered Carbons S.A
  • Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.
  • Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Co.
  • Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

a1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Global Carbon Black Product: An Overview

5. Global Carbon Black Market: An Overview

6. Global Carbon Black Market: By Type

7. Global Carbon Black Market: By Process

8. Global Carbon Black Market, By Application

9. Global Carbon Black Market: By Region

10. Asia Pacific Carbon Black Market

11. North America Carbon Black Market

12. Europe Carbon Black Market

13. Rest of the World Carbon Black Market

14. Market Dynamics

15. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market

16. SWOT Analysis - Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market

17. Value Chain Analysis

18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

19. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bfj3tx/global_carbon

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire