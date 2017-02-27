The global blow molding machinery market size is projected to grow to USD 1.755 billion by 2021,at a CAGR of close to 3% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005475/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global blow molding machinery market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global blow molding machinery market for 2017-2021. By end-users, the market is segmented into food packaging, construction, pharma industry, automotive, and e-commerce divisions.

Blow molding is the process of manufacturing hollow plastic parts by extrusion, injection or injection stretch blow molding techniques. Food packaging and construction are the key end-users of the market, driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry and increasing demand for rigid plastics.

Technavio's research study segments the global blow molding machinery market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

APAC: largest blow molding machinery market segment

"APAC is the largest region segment of the blow molding machinery market, expected to be responsible for generating over 57% of the overall revenue by the end of the forecast periodsays Gaurav Mohindru, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for unit operations research.

The booming e-commerce industry in developing economies like India and China is the key driver of this impressive lead of the regional segment. Technavio analysts forecast the blow molding machinery market in APAC to grow in line with the economic growth of the region.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56804

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA

EMEA is expected to showcase a steadily increasing growth over the forecast period, with major demand arising from the food and beverage and construction industry in the region. The food and beverage sector will be the primary revenue generator for the market, driven by high standards of living and increased demand for packaged food and drinks. Also, EMEA creates the highest demand for alcoholic beverage packaging machinery, which creates significant revenue to the blow molding equipment market. Additionally, countries in the Middle East, the UK, and Germany have thriving construction industries, contributing further revenue to the market.

Americas

"The food and beverage and construction industries in the Americas are growing at a sedated pace. Continuous innovation in the food products and growth of the commercial real estate sector will create the highest demand for blow molding machinery from the regionsays Gaurav.

The total market share held by the Americas is expected to decline over the forecast period due to the swift growth of the market in APAC. However, the swiftly developing countries in Latin America will begin to contribute more to the market towards the end of the forecast period.

The top vendors in the global blow molding machinery market highlighted in the report are:

BEKUM

JSW

Milacron

NISSEI ASB MACHINE

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electronic Goods Packaging Market 2017-2021

Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Shredder Machine Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like constructionengineering tools, and test and measurement. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005475/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com