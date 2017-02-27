Regulatory News:

On a proposal by the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, Arkema's (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors at its meeting on 27 February 2017, decided to propose to the next shareholders' annual general meeting of the Company to be held on 23 May 2017:

the appointment, as director for a four-year term, of Mrs Yannick Assouad.

Mrs Yannick Assouad is Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère group since November 2016.

Her appointment will enable Arkema's Board of Directors to benefit from her long-standing experience as an executive as well as her industrial expertise acquired during her career in the aeronautics sector.

According to the criteria set by the Company in compliance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code, Mrs Yannick Assouad would be qualified as an independent director.

Born in 1959, Mrs Yannick Assouad is a graduate of the Institut National des Sciences Appliquées of Lyon (France) and holds a PhD in aeronautical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology (ITT) in the United-States. She is Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère group.

She started her career in 1986 with Thomson-CSF (now Thalès) where she was head of the thermal and mechanical analysis group until 1998. She served then successively as Technical Director and then as Chief Executive Officer of SECAN, subsidiary of Honeywell Aerospace before being appointed as Chairman. In 2003, she joined Zodiac Aerospace, as Chief Executive Officer of Intertechnique Services, a post she held until 2008. Appointed to Zodiac Aerospace's Executive Committee that same year, she was selected to create the group's Services business segment, which she headed until 2010, when she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of its Aircraft Systems segment. In May 2015, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Aerospace's newest segment, Zodiac Cabin. She has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Latécoère group in November 2016.

Mrs Yannick Assouad is an independent director of the Board of Directors of Vinci.

the renewal, for a four-year term, of the terms of office of M. Thierry Morin, independent director and chairman of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee and M. Marc Pandraud, independent director.

These renewals will enable Arkema's Board of Directors to continue to benefit from their respective expertise as high level executives in the industry and banking sectors and their knowledge of Arkema and its major priorities. Biographies of MM. Thierry Morin and Marc Pandraud are set out in the 2015 reference document.

In addition, and subject to the ratification of the cooptation of Mrs Marie-José Donsion as director, which is as well submitted to the vote of the next shareholders annual general meeting, Arkema's Board of Directors decided to appoint Mrs Marie-José Donsion as Chairman of the Audit and Accounts Committee, as from such shareholders' meeting, to replace Philippe Vassor whose term of office would then expire.

