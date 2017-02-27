Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Forecasts 2016-2025: Shipments, Revenue, and Attach Rates for Automotive Sensors Enabling Advanced Vision, Awareness and Emergency Response Systems - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Forecasts" report to their offering.

This report forecasts that ADAS component shipments will increase at a healthy pace over the next decade, rising from 218.1 million units shipped in 2016 to 1.2 billion units by 2025. By that time, the ADAS component market will reach $89.3 billion in annual revenue.

The market for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is on the verge of a tipping point.

Driven largely by a quest for improved safety, either via government mandates or a desire to receive top-tier crashworthiness ratings, automakers are rapidly incorporating new technologies and systems that are designed to help drivers avoid accidents by improving their situational awareness, improving reaction times, or enhancing the vehicle's response to adverse conditions.

Advances in a number of fields, including camera and imaging technology, high-power, low energy consumption processing, advanced neural networks and data processing, and others, have shifted the focal point of technology innovation from the computer in the 1990s, to the mobile handset in the 2000s, and in the current decade, to the automobile. While fully connected and autonomous vehicles are likely a decade away from hitting the roads en masse, the stepping-stone technologies that will be refined and improved upon for the driverless cars of the future are rapidly being integrated into the vehicles of today.

This report provides in-depth market sizing and forecasts for 27 distinct types of advanced driver assistance systems, as well as 9 component types. System forecasts include unit shipments and attach rates, and component forecasts include unit shipments, attach rates, average selling prices, and revenue.

All forecasts are segmented by world region and cover the period from 2016 through 2025.

Key Questions Addressed:

- What are the projected shipment volumes, attach rates, and revenue figures for ADAS components?

- What are the most popular ADAS systems now, and which ones will be popular in the future?

- Which world regions will feature the highest adoption of ADAS components and systems?

- What types of ADAS components are shipping in volume now, and which ones are likely to come to market in the future?

- What is the ratio of components to ADAS systems?

Who Needs This Report?

- Automobile OEMs

- Tier 1 automotive suppliers

- Emerging automotive component suppliers

- Semiconductor companies

- Systems integrators

- Government agencies

- Investor community

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



- ADAS Market Driving Ahead

2. Definitions and Scope

- Component Definitions

- Vehicle Cameras

- Image Processors

- System-on-a-Chip Processors

- Ultrasonic Sensors

- Lidar

- Radar Sensors

- Infrared Sensors

- Other Sensors



- System Definitions



- Collision Avoidance and Deterrence

- Forward Collision Warning Systems

- Autobraking Systems

- Lane Departure Warning/ Prevention Systems

- Blind Spot Warning Systems

- Rear Cross-Traffic Warning Systems

- Backup Cameras

- Braking Assist Systems

- Intersection Warning Systems

- Stability and Driver Comfort

- Crosswind Stabilization Systems

- Hill Descent Control Systems

- Adaptive Cruise Control Systems

- Traffic Sign Recognition Systems

- Parking Assistance/Automatic Parking Systems

- Driver Drowsiness Systems

- Traffic Jam Assist Systems

- Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring

- Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring

- Communications Systems



- Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communications Systems

- Vehicle-to-Infrastructure Communications Systems



- Vision Enhancements

- Adaptive Headlight Systems

- Glare-Free Headlight Systems

- Swiveling Headlight Systems

- Laser Headlight Systems

- Night Vision Systems

- Side View Camera Systems

3. Market Data Highlights



- ADAS Trends

- Component Trends



- Component Unit Shipment Trends

4. Acronym and Abbreviation List



5. Table of Contents



6. Table of Charts and Tables



7. Scope of Study, Sources and Methodology, Notes

List of Charts and Tables

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nqtbwv/advanced_driver

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716