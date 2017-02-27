Goodix, the leading developer of human interface and biometric solutions for mobile devices, today unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 its new In-Display Fingerprint Sensor. This is the world's first fingerprint sensor integrated into the AMOLED display of mobile devices. The sensor's state-of-the-art technology has brought about a new generation of mobile device design.

Goodix's In-Display Fingerprint Sensor can turn a defined area of an AMOLED display into a fingerprint sensor, eliminating the need for mobile device manufacturers to install fingerprint sensor buttons. The In-Display Fingerprint Sensor supports the latest borderless design of mobile devices, significantly increasing the screen-to-body area ratio and resulting in a friendly interaction experience for the user.

Building on Goodix's years of experience in developing fingerprint authentication technologies, the In-Display Fingerprint Sensor with compact size and very low power consumption provides a standard electronics interface for easy adaption to the diverse design requirements of mobile devices.

The In-Display Fingerprint Sensor demonstrates Goodix's leadership in mobile biometric and user interface technologies. Its fingerprint authentication and touch solutions are already in use in many global device brands, including HUAWEI, OPPO, vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE, LG, Nokia, and ASUS. Goodix remains committed to leading the IC design industry with unrivalled investing in research and development, service support and talent.

Please visit Goodix's booth #1F40 at MWC to see the cutting-edge In-Display Fingerprint Sensor technology in action.

About Goodix:

Goodix, a premier developer and provider of fingerprint and touchscreen solutions for mobile phones, tablets and wearables, holds a diversified portfolio of fingerprint authentication solutions that provides excellent flexibility to suit the diverse preferences of its consumers and partners. Goodix technology includes Live Finger DetectionTM , Invisible Fingerprint Sensor (IFSTM), and glass-covered and coating button sensors. Goodix has also been actively involved in assisting Alipay and China UnionPay with their review of industry standards for fingerprint authentication. An increasing number of top-tier handset manufacturers have adopted fingerprints and touch solutions from Goodix. On October 17, 2016, Goodix was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange; the stock code is 603160.

Goodix™, IFSTM and Live Finger DetectionTM are trademarks of Goodix in China and other countries.

