IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Enterprise Counsel Group (ECG) -- a business law firm specializing in trial, appellate, transactional, labor and real estate matters -- announced today that on February 16, 2017, the Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division Three, published its decision in Southern California Sunbelt Developers, Inc. (SCSD) v. Banyan Limited Partnership et al., one of Orange County's longest-running civil disputes. Finding in favor of ECG's client, SCSD -- who prevailed in a previous trial after 15 years of litigation -- the appellate court's decision reversed the Orange County Superior Court's order that denied reimbursement of more than $280,000 in receiver's fees.

"This is a proud moment for ECG -- not only because of the successful ruling for our client, but because this newly published decision provides much-needed clarity on the subject of appointing receivers and who must ultimately pay the receiver's fees," said Benjamin Pugh, ECG partner and SCSD's lead attorney.

During the years of litigation, it was ordered that a receiver take control of one of SCSD's real estate assets. In a little more than two years, the receiver charged more than $280,000. Seeking to recover these fees because it prevailed in trial, SCSD was denied recovery by the trial court. In this latest decision, the Court of Appeal reversed the ruling and directed the trial court to reconsider based on the factors elucidated in its published opinion.

"This is a final victory in a series of victories in this now 20-year-old litigation," said Pugh. "After the trial court follows the Court of Appeal's direction, this case can finally be put to bed."

This decision is one of four prevailing appeals to arise from this case and to be won by SCSD and its principal, Dan Baer. For more information on these decisions as well as EGC, please visit www.EnterpriseCounsel.com.

About Enterprise Counsel Group

Enterprise Counsel Group, A Law Corporation (ECG) is a prominent West Coast law firm providing impeccable representation including litigation, mediation, arbitration and transactional services for a wide range of businesses and industry leaders. Driven by the values of professional competence, enthusiasm, intensity of effort and an unwavering dedication to clients' best interests, ECG discovers and implements the most innovative, practical and cost-effective solutions in and out of the courtroom. For more information visit www.EnterpriseCounsel.com and follow ECG on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano

Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679

leslie@beyondfifteen.com



