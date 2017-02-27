Textiles Market Forecasts & Analysis (2014-2025) - Driven by Rising Disposable Income & Population Growth in Emerging Economies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global textile market is expected to reach approximately USD 1,237.1 billion by 2025. Rising disposable income, urbanization and population growth in emerging economies including China, India and Mexico is expected to play an importance role in improving the lifestyle of consumers which is expected to drive the demand for textile products.



Product innovation is expected to have a positive impact on the industry; for instance, the Runway of Dreams brand launched by apparel manufacturer Tommy Hilfiger in February 2016. Furthermore, a growing number of fashion retail outlets and supermarkets in developing economies, including China and India, owing to government support to promote investments is expected to increase the textiles demand in the near future.



Transportation is anticipated to foresee revenue growth at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2016 to 2025. The enactment of numerous passenger safety regulations, including Euro VI petrol and diesel standard norms that regulate heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles, are expected to increase the usage of fabrics in automotive filters over the next nine years.



The Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to witness volume growth at a CAGR of 3.6% from a period of 2016 to 2025. The rising expenditure by Islamic clothing manufacturers to incorporate new hijab styles in apparels is projected to increase the product usage over the next nine years.

There is an increasing importance of EHS systems in the manufacturing sector, owing to stringent regulations aimed at worker safety and reporting incidents in offshore industries, including oil & gas, which is expected to increase the demand for personal protective equipment (PPE). The trend mentioned above is projected to play a vital role in increasing the market penetration of textiles in the form of technical fabrics in PPE over the forecast period.



Polyester held a market volume share of 28.2% in 2015 and is expected to witness growth over the forecast period due to its superior properties including lightweight and excellent resistance to shrinking. Polyester is often used in combination with other fibers such as cotton as the blend offers properties superseding either of the materials.



