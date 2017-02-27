Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Reach $874 Million by 2025 - Number of Patients Suffering from Septic Poisoning is Rising 5.7% Each Year - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sepsis Diagnostics Market 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to reach a value of USD 874.6 million by 2025. Rising prevalence of sepsis is the most significant factor anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the number of patients suffering from septic poisoning rose by an average of 5.7% each year. As a result of this, there is a rising need for early diagnosis of such blood-poisoning diseases amongst patients. High prevalence of sepsis is also leading to a huge mortality rate, which is triggering early diagnosis to execute the clinical intervention.



Rising number of hospital-acquired infections are also expected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period. Hospital-acquired infections majorly include urinary tract & surgical site infections, which result into sepsis. According to WHO, 7 out of every 100 hospitalized patients develop hospital-acquired infections in developed countries. Thus, such infections significantly cause septicemia, which will raise the need for early diagnosis. On the other hand, pneumonia is also an important driving factor for high demand of sepsis diagnostics as it is one of the major causes for septic shock.



Key Findings:



Blood culture media was the largest segment in 2015 due to higher adoption of culture media tests in laboratories for the diagnosis of septic poisoning.

Molecular diagnostics is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to quick and efficient identification of microorganisms causing septicemia.

Bacterial sepsis contributed toward the largest revenue in 2015. This is due to the fact that bacterial infection is the most common cause for people suffering from septic poisoning.

