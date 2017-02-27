Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal civil aerospace simulation and training marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global civil aerospace simulation and training market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global civil aerospace simulation and training market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on aircraft type (fixed-wing aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft) and geography (EMEA, the Americas, and APAC).

"A civil flight simulator recreates the aircraft flight environment and various aspects of flight artificially for pilot training purposes on civil and military aircraft. The global civil aerospace simulation and training market size is projected to grow to USD 3.7 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 5% over the forecast periodsays Avimanyu Basu, a lead analyst at Technavio for aerospace research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global civil aerospace simulation and training market is a well-established and mature market with suppliers who have dominated the simulator industry from decades. A majority of these players are multinational and often offer customized products for specific aircraft models. The market is continuously evolving, highly capital intensive, and technologically inclined, where vendors need to introduce newer technologies and training models to keep up with new lines of new age aircraft. The rising global air passenger density is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of the market.

Top five vendors in the global civil aerospace simulation and training market

CAE

CAE's diversified business ranges from sale and aftersales services of simulation products to providing other services such as training and aviation services, in-service support, integrated enterprise solutions, and crew sourcing. The company has nearly 70 years of experience in offering innovative training solutions, underpinned by simulators.

FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International has expertized in providing advanced training programs and new technology simulators for the current and next-generation aircraft. The company has over 1,800 qualified and experienced instructors and provides more than 4,000 individual courses for 135 types of aircraft, using more than 300 simulators.

L-3 Link Simulation Training

L-3 Link Simulation Training provides simulation systems, training services, and aircraft contractor logistics support. The company offers products and services across three categories: commercial training solutions, civil aviation, military. It has established its presence in the aerospace services industry with its range of offerings such as civil aviation solutions including integrated solutions, equipment solutions, and airfield training solutions.

Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins offers products and services across different sectors: commercial aviation, business aviation, defense and government, and airports, rail, and civil infrastructure. Rockwell Collins also designs, manufactures, and sells electronic communications, aviation systems, and avionics for aerospace and defense industries across the globe.

Thales

Thales provides solutions primarily to the aerospace and defense industries globally. Thales is involved in the production and development of aerospace products, solutions, and commercialization. Also, the company provides security equipment for the defense and aerospace market, offers modernization and upgrading services, as well as retrofit services, repair, maintenance, and upgrading of aircraft parts.

