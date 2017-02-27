On February 15th and 16th, leading procurement market intelligence SpendEdge hosted a webinar featuring over 42 attendees for the EMEA and NA regions. The session was embraced by a broad member of industry experts, including global category managers, global procurement directors, procure to pay managers, global strategic sourcing directors, and many more.

Attendees of this webinar gathered insights on how to identify and mitigate maverick spending, boost analytics and data access, and increase the efficiency of other automated processes being used. The 45 minute webinar addressed the benefits of agile P2P and further concluded with a Q&A session, which included questions like:

What would help procurement managers in optimizing their P2P processes?

What are smart procurement managers focusing on?

How will digitalization help procurement managers?

The panel of procurement market intelligence experts at SpendEdge discussed various aspects of agile P2P and how streamlining P2P processes to boost bottom-line profits and increase spend visibility is driving the need for adoption of digital technologies.

Key takeaways:

Implementation of digital infrastructure to ensure faster and accurate business processes

Adoption of e-procurement to drive efficiency and minimize errors

Exploring new technologies such as RPA and blockchain to streamline the purchasing cycle

This webinar has now been made available to the public. We also have a series of webinars coming up in March. Get in touch with us for more information on previous and upcoming webinars.

