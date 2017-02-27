Anti-reflective Coatings Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Demand for Efficient Optical Devices from End Use Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global anti-reflective coatings market is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025. Technological advancements in the field of fabrication and deposition techniques coupled with increasing demand for efficient optical devices from end-use applications are expected to propel demand for the coatings over the next nine years.



The market is highly dependent on the availability of efficient and cost effective deposition technologies. Advanced coating processes including ion assisted deposition, ion beam sputtering, and advanced plasma reactive sputtering are increasingly being used in order to achieve precision in deposition. These advancements have led to use of AR coatings in high-end applications including telescopes, military & defense, and aerospace, thus propelling the market.



The anti-reflective coatings market is characterized by the presence of numerous market players across the globe. Various manufacturers catering to the eyewear industry are integrated across the value chain wherein they manufacture anti-reflective coatings as well as the eyewear lens for the end-users.



Asia Pacific accounted for a share of over 30% in 2015 on account of growth in the manufacturing sector and increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of the product in eyewear.



Royal DSM

Honeywell International Inc.

Carl Zeiss

DuPont

Essilor International S.A.

Hoya Corporation

iCoat Company LLC

PPG Industries

Rodenstock GmbH

Janos Technology Inc.

Cascade Optical Corporation

Optical Coatings Japan



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Anti-Reflective Coatings: Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Anti-Reflective Coatings Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



