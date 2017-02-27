Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Market in Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia (Baltic Countries) By (Child Adult) Forecast" report to their offering.

According to this report, in the Baltic Countries, Lithuania is having the highest seasonal influenza vaccine market share followed by Latvia and Estonia. In terms of children vaccination, Lithuania Latvia hold nearly 70 percent market share in 2016 whereas, in adult vaccination segments, these two will share more than 95 percent market share by 2022.

This report provides a complete analysis of 3 Baltic Countries (Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia) Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market (Child Adult), Number of Vaccinated Population (Child Adult) and Forecast till 2022. All 3 countries in the report have been studied from 2 viewpoints.

Growth Drivers:

Vaccine Manufacturers Plan to Increase Flu Vaccine Production

Growing Children Aging Population in Baltic Region

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Share of the Baltic Countries GDP

Challenges:

Regulatory Challenges with New and Novel Influenza Vaccines

Lack of Healthcare Infrastructure

Limited Reimbursement and Access to the Vaccines

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Baltic Countries Seasonal Influenza Vaccinated Population

3. Baltic Countries Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market

4. Baltic Countries Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Market Share Analysis

5. Estonia

6. Latvia

7. Lithuania

8. Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Growth Drivers

9. Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Challenges

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hkq6xw/seasonal

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227006313/en/

