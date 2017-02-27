Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United Kingdom (UK) Proton Therapy Market, Reimbursement Policy, Patients Treated at Proton Facility Forecast" report to their offering.

The UK Proton Therapy Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 82% in the future. The market is expected to grow 10 times from its current market in 2016. Currently the UK has only one Proton Therapy facility, at Clatterbridge cancer center, and it's a low-energy' machine, only suitable for treating people with rare eye cancers.

Treating more complex cancers requires a high-energy beam, so the NHS covers the cost of sending patients for treatment overseas (in the US or Switzerland) when there's clear evidence that proton beam therapy is the best option. However, this scenario is expected to make a drastic change in the next few years as United Kingdom will have at least 6 Proton Therapy Centers.

Growth Drivers:

Technology Advancement



Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients in United Kingdom

Challenges:

Requires Huge Investment

Operations Challenges



Key Companies Covered:

IBA

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Market Actual Untapped Market

3. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Patient Number Actual and Untapped

4. United Kingdom List of Proton Therapy Centers

5. United Kingdom Proton Therapy Treated Patients by Centers

6. Proton Therapy Reimbursement Policies

7. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

8. Global Proton Therapy Company Analysis (2010-2021)

9. Proton Therapy Driving Factors

10. Proton Therapy Challenges

