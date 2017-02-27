WAYNE, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Elemica, the leading Supply Chain Operating Network for the process industries, announces that three top executives: Cindi Hane, Vice President, Product Management; Sergio Juarez, Chief Commercial Officer; and Ed Rusch, Vice President, Global Marketing; have been named Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine for 2017. They were chosen for helping clients resolve their most significant supply chain challenges through innovative approaches such as Elemica's patented network platform, which includes next-gen business process applications for Customer, Logistics and Supplier Management. Reduced operating expenses, lower working capital costs, and sales uplift are among the numerous benefits realized by companies on the Elemica Network.

"Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2017 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Pros to Know recipients. The Pros to Know is a listing of exceptional corporate executives at manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises who are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges in the year ahead," says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "We commend recipients for their achievements. Their accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage. Their efforts in developing the tools, processes and a knowledge base for supply chain transformation, as well as in promoting new approaches to supply chain enablement, earned these individuals a rightful place in this year's Pros to Know listing."

"The automation of critical business processes through the use of technology in the supply chain removes waste, provides end-to-end visibility, and creates a game-changing environment for collaboration across trading partners," said John Blyzinskyj, CEO of Elemica. "I'm honored to have three Elemicans included on this year's prestigious Pros to Know roster. Cindi, Sergio and Ed are accomplished thought leaders in their respective areas of expertise, helping to drive bottom line results faster for our customers."

Cindi Hane is the Vice President of Product Management at Elemica. She has over 20 years of supply chain and logistics experience. Cindi is an expert in global supply chain optimization and technology, is a certified technology Product Manager, and a Board Member on the Supply Chain & Logistics Society for the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). Cindi is a frequent speaker at many industry conferences and has written numerous articles on a variety of logistics related topics for business and industry media outlets.

Sergio Juarez is the Chief Commercial Officer of Elemica. He has nearly 30 years of supply chain and commercial leadership experience. Sergio is a thought leader in transformational processes and technology utilization which deliver differentiated capabilities and superior supply chain performance for Fortune 500 clients and their trading partners. Sergio is a talented international business partner adept at winning, growing and retaining business in an ever more complex and distributed global marketplace.

Ed Rusch is the Vice President of Global Marketing at Elemica. He has nearly 15 years of experience leading and evolving business-to-business marketing strategies. Ed is particularly adept at taking complex and jargon filled concepts, applying fresh, modern and simplified approaches to them, and ultimately impacting the way an industry understands and talks about supply chain opportunities. Ed is a regular strategic content contributor across a variety of channels, promoting the game-changing impacts supply chains do have on people and business around the world.

The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises, that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's business climate. This year's list includes the 2017 Provider Pros to Know -- individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges -- and Practitioner Pros, who do the same within their own companies.

