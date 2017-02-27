Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2017) - The Jenex Corporation (TSXV: JEN.H) ("Jenex", or the "Company"). At the request of IIROC, The Jenex Corporation wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Jenex:

Jenex is a progressive medical device technology company focused on providing consumers with quality medical devices that address their dermatological needs. Clear and healthy skin for all is at the core of Jenex's philosophy as is the belief that such outcomes should not be a privilege for only those who can afford costly procedures and treatments. The Company's breakthrough proprietary technology delivers effective, non-invasive and pain free skin care. The Jenex Corporation trades on the NEX (TSXV: JEN.H). For more information visit: www.thejenexcorporation.com or www.therozap.com

