Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sexual Dysfunction Partnering 2010 to 2017" report to their offering.

The Global Sexual Dysfunction Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2010 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage, whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensor's technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deal terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the details in terms of how payments are triggered contract documents provide this insight.

Global Sexual Dysfunction Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2010 report provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Comprehensive access to multiple deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies since 2010

Insight into key deal terms included in contracts, where disclosed

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed to in deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Top deals by value

Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Therapy partnering trends in numbers

2. Most active dealmakers

3. Partnering deals directory

4. Partnering deals with a contract document

5. M&A in numbers

6. M&A deals directory

7. Financing in numbers

8. Financing deals directory

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3phf94/global_sexual.

