Contact Lenses Specifically Designed for Digital Lifestyles Create a Buzz at MWC Event

BARCELONA, Spain, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Majority of Millennials Reporting Digital Eye Fatigue Symptoms; Eye Tiredness and Dryness Affecting Millions as Digital Device Use Skyrockets

New CooperVision® Biofinity Energys' Contact Lens Acclaimed by Optometrists and Patients; Combines Breakthrough Optical Properties and Advanced Moisture-Retaining Polymer Material

Now Available Across the United States and a Range of European Markets

As nearly 100,000 mobile industry leaders descend on Barcelona for MWC 2017, gazing at display screens of all shapes and sizes for days on end, there's new hope that the associated eye tiredness and dryness that's considered 'normal'[4],[6],[7] may be a thing of the past. CooperVision's first contact lens specifically created for digital lifestyles - Biofinity Energys' - is making its debut at the Showstoppers' MWC pre-event.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472439/Biofinity_Energy.jpg )



These pioneering contact lenses are engineered from the ground up, combining breakthrough optical properties with an advanced moisture-retaining polymer material. More than 7,000 optometry practices across North America and over 2,000 in Europe are now prescribing the lenses.

Seven in ten adults experience discomfort that comes with long hours of digital device use[1], and it is most commonly felt after two or more hours in front of a digital screen, characterised by tiredness, dryness, and redness. More than a third of Millennials spend nine or more hours each day on digital devices[1]. Not surprisingly, 68 percent[1] to 88 percent[2] of Millennials report eye tiredness and dryness symptoms. Extended exposure to bright light, screen glare and longer periods of device use can contribute to the issue, which is becoming known as digital eye fatigue.

Biofinity Energys' contact lenses are designed for all-day wear, helping people's eyes better adapt so they can seamlessly and continuously shift focus between digital devices and offline activities. After one week of wear, eight out of ten digital device users agreed that Biofinity Energys' lenses made their eyes feel less tired.[3]

Aquaform ® Technology , which attracts and binds water throughout the lens material to retain moisture even during times of reduced blinking, which is common with device use. This helps with eye dryness and provides the hydration, breathability and softness that healthy eyes deserve.

The lenses also incorporate a smooth, naturally wettable surface design with a special rounded edge. This reduces interaction between the lens and the inside of the eyelids, improving long-lasting wearing comfort.

"This lens offers superior comfort and fit. I have no strain or fatigue throughout the work day," noted Cameron Carlsted of Santa Monica, Calif., an early adopter of Biofinity Energys'. "At the end of the day my eyes still feel fresh."

Dr. Bruce Lucas, a fourth-generation optometrist who practices in Woodland Hills, Calif. was among the first to begin fitting the lens.

"Nearly everyone who comes into my office is using digital devices throughout the day, and I've been seeing more tiredness and dryness as device use skyrockets. In my opinion, the Biofinity Energys' lens is the most advanced on the market, thanks to CooperVision having the foresight and R&D muscle to take on this challenge. I've been prescribing Biofinity Energys' to all of my eligible contact wearers - its performance is nothing short of remarkable, and is definitely a game changer."

"There's no reason for eye tiredness and dryness to continue to be accepted as normal for the millions of contact lens wearers who are looking at screens throughout the day," said Rob Healey, Head of Brand, Europe, for CooperVision.

"As a contact lens specifically designed for millions of digital device users, Biofinity Energys' paves the way for meeting their demanding needs in a wholly new manner. Our research and development team broke new ground, discovering a way to address both optical and comfort aspects in a contact lens created to be worn throughout the day."

Biofinity Energys' lenses are designed to be replaced monthly and require similar care and handling as other soft contact lenses. Consumers should consult with their eye care professional before wearing this or any other lens.

For more information, please visit http://www.FightEyeFatigue.com and http://www.CooperVision.com

About CooperVision

CooperVision, a unit of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of soft contact lenses. The Company produces a full array of monthly, two-week and daily disposable contact lenses, all featuring advanced materials and optics. CooperVision has a strong heritage of solving the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism and presbyopia; and offers the most complete collection of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit http://www.coopervision.com.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper is dedicated to being A Quality of Life Company' with a focus on delivering shareholder value. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on women's health, fertility and diagnostics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Cooper has more than 10,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.coopercos.com

1 - After two weeks and after one month of wear. Data on file.

2 - The Vision Council. Eyes Overexposed: The Digital Device Dilemma - 2016 Digital Eye Strain Report.

3 - The Vision Council. Hindsight is 20/20: Protecting Your Eyes from Digital Devices - 2015 Digital Eye Strain Report.

4 - "Doctor, My Eyes... Are Tired!" Review of Optometry, May 15, 2016.

5 - The Vision Council. DigitEYEzed: The Daily Impact of Digital Screens on the Eye Health of Americans - 2014 Digital Eye Strain Report.

6 - YouGov European Eye Fatigue Study, April 2016.

http://www.coopervision.com

http://www.abascalcomunicacion.com

@abascalcomunica

http://www.facebook.com/abascalcomunicacion