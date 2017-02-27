

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the media in his early days in the White House, former President George W. Bush argued that a free press is 'indispensable to democracy.'



Bush was asked about the role of the media in an interview with NBC's 'Today' show on Monday after Trump recently condemned 'fake news' as the enemy of the people.



'I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy,' Bush said. 'We need an independent media to hold people like me to account.'



He added, 'Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive, and it's important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power.'



Bush noted he spent a lot of time during his presidency trying to convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to embrace an independent press.



'It's kind of hard to tell others to have an independent free press when we're not willing to have one ourselves,' Bush said.



The former president was also asked about Trump's controversial immigration ban and said he supports an immigration policy that is 'welcoming and upholds the law.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX