Technavio analysts forecast the global fabric conditioner market size to grow to USD 17.23 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global fabric conditioner market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on product type (rinse cycle fabric softener (RCFS) and dryer sheets), distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, general retailers, online, and drugstores and pharmacies), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

Fabric conditioners are cationic surfactants that contain fragrances and preservatives to make the clothes soft and give them a long-lasting fragrance. Fabric softeners are the more popular product segment, as these cationic ammonium compounds are widely adopted by consumers to ensure the longevity of their clothes.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global fabric conditioner market:

Growing popularity of concentrated fabric conditioners

High demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners

Increase in marketing initiatives

Growing popularity of concentrated fabric conditioners

"Concentrated fabric softeners are thick and viscous conditioners, which can perform extremely well even when used in very small quantities. These products provide flexibility to the consumers regarding product use and the manufacturers regarding the packaging," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for cosmetics and toiletry research.

Manufacturers prefer concentrated fabric softeners as it requires much less packaging and lower amounts of water during the manufacturing process. Also, as the products take up less space per unit, they can be transported in greater quantities, which reduces overall transportation costs. These advantages are leading to increasing popularity of the product, driving market sales.

High demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners

The mindset of the consumers is changing with increasing awareness about the environment and leading healthy lifestyles. Consumers show a clear preference for eco-friendly and green products, which are made using natural substances. Seventh Generation is a swiftly growing manufacturer of a variety of natural and plant-based fabric conditioners. Some of the popular offerings by vendors capitalizing on the green mindset of consumers are Bio-D and Ecoleaf. The demand for eco-friendly fabric softeners and the manufacturers catering to this demand will together drive market growth.

Increase in marketing initiatives

"Vendors in the fabric conditioner market are continually looking to increase and strengthen their market foothold by undertaking regular marketing activities. Most vendors are looking to increase consumer awareness and increase penetration in households by distributing free samples," says Brijesh.

The boom in organized retail in key countries in the APAC region has greatly aided vendors to make effective use of point-of-sale promotions to promote their products. Meanwhile, vendors in developed countries such as the US, are using the product bundling strategy and offering price discounts to increase market penetration.

