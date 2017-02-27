Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Milk Powder Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017 2022" report to their offering.

The report segments this market on the basis of types of milk powder, mainly whole milk powder (WMP) and skim milk powder (SMP). Region-wise, the European Union represented the biggest producer of milk powder in 2016. In terms of consumption, China represented the world's biggest consumer of milk powder, accounting for nearly 32% of the global consumption.

Since milk is a highly perishable commodity and requires high maintenance and transportation costs, converting milk into milk powder seems like a more feasible option these days. Thus, ever since its discovery, milk powder manufacturing has slowly advanced to large-scale industrial manufacturing. Powdered milk offers many advantages over fluid milk. It has an extended shelf life and thus can be stored for extended periods of time without any substantial loss of quality.

The easy transportation and low distribution costs make powdered milk accessible in regions where the penetration of milk is negligible. Although the milk powder market is experiencing a moderate growth due to a growing awareness about UHT milk, strong growth in emerging markets and stable growth in end-user industries is expected to drive its demand in the next five years.

This report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a milk powder processing plant.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Milk Industry

6 Global Milk Powder Industry

7 Performance of Key Regions

8 Market by Product Type

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Milk Powder Manufacturing

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

14 Key Player Profiles

Nestlé

Danone

Lactalis

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

