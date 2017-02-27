joimax further ensures its market access in Asia. The German based market leader of technologies and training methods for endoscopic minimally invasive spinal surgery is expanding its presence and recently has obtained full product registration from the Thai Food Drug Administration (FDA). joimax also has approvals in South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Vietnam. For Malaysia, Taiwan and Japan, the certification for the product range is expected in 2017. "We are constantly pushing the registration process in Asia to extend the availability of joimax products. Thus, joimax is well prepared to further widen its market presence in Asia, demonstrating our commitment to the fastest growing region of the world," states Wolfgang Ries, Founder and CEO of joimax

Participants of the National Minimal Invasive Spinal Summit Forum 4th joimax User Meeting, held in Zhenghou City, China from Dec. 23rd until 25th, 2016 (Photo: Business Wire)

For years, joimax has been working with the Korean Wooridul group, the world's largest Specialized Spine Hospital Network. Starting in 2017, joimax, together with the Wooridul Hospital in Seoul, will offer International courses for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery (MISS). In a series of four courses, provided in basic and advanced level, the education of international spine surgeons is ensured. The first one, chaired by joimax faculty Dr. Sang-Ho Lee, South Korea, recently took place. The one-week training programs offer surgeons the opportunity to learn percutaneous endoscopic techniques and other minimally-invasive procedures with lectures, operation observation and hands-on-workshops. Since 2004, more than 600 spine surgeons and specialists from 41 countries have participated in these courses at Wooridul.

After the National Minimal Invasive Spinal Summit Forum, together with the 4th joimax User Meeting in December, joimax China, headquartered in Chengdu, will celebrate its 10th birthday in April 2017. On this occasion, numerous internationally well-known faculties will meet in Chongqing, China to share experience and expertise. Lectures and live surgeries are planned to be held in two hospitals and to be broadcasted via Internet.

About joimax

Founded in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2001, joimax is the leading developer and marketer of complete systems for endoscopic minimally invasive spinal surgery. With TESSYS (transforaminal), iLESSYS (interlaminar) and CESSYS (cervical) for decompression procedures, MultiZYTE RT (e.g. for rhizotomy) and with MultiZYTE SI for SI-Joint therapy or with EndoLIF and Percusys for endoscopic minimally-invasive assisted stabilizations, proven endoscopic systems are provided that, together, cover a whole variety of indications.

In procedures for herniated disc, stenosis, pain therapy or spinal stabilization treatment, surgeons utilize joimax technologies to operate through small incisions under local or full anesthetic via tissue and muscle-sparing corridors through natural openings into the spinal canal (e.g. intervertebral foramen, the "Kambin triangle").

