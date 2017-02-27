Global Bacterial Partnering 2010-2017: Deal Trends, Players and Financials - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bacterial Partnering 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report to their offering.

Global Bacterial Partnering 2010 to 2017 provides the full collection of Bacterial disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Bacterial disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Bacterial deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Bacterial deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



Report scope:



Trends in Bacterial dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Bacterial deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Bacterial deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 3500 Bacterial deal records

The leading Bacterial deals by value since 2010

Most active Bacterial dealmakers since 2010

The report includes deals for the following indications:

Bacterial: Anthrax, Campylobacter Jejuni, Clostridium difficile, Diphtheria, Escherichia Coli (E-coli), Group A Streptococcus, Group B Streptococcus, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Helicobacter Pylori, Lyme disease, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Mycobacterium avium, Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Salmonella, Sepsis, Tetanus, Tuberculosis (TB), plus other bacterial indications

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:



What are the precise bacterial rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8qmzr4/global_bacterial

