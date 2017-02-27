According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global fresh food marketsize is projected to grow to USD 2.3928 billion tons by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Fresh Food Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Fresh foods are raw products that haven't undergone any thermal processing or freezing. They are free of preservatives and provide a number of health benefits, which is attractive to a lot of consumers. The promotion of healthy eating habits is driving the increased adoption of fresh foods into consumer's daily lifestyles.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global fresh food market into the following segments:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat and poultry

Fish/seafood

Eggs

Other fresh food

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global fresh food market are discussed below:

Fruits and vegetables

"Fruits and vegetables are by far the largest product segment in the fresh foods market, generating close to 60% of the overall revenue. The increasing trend towards vegetarianism is an important driver for the fresh fruits and vegetable marketsays Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

The increasing demand for fresh fruits and vegetables have drawn the attention of global retailers to enter the market to cater to this demand. Also, consumers are realizing the benefits such as cancer prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases obtained by consuming fresh fruits and vegetables, which will boost market revenue.

Meat and poultry

Fresh meat and poultry are most widely sold in open and wet markets in APAC. However, a change in consumer lifestyles has led to an increasing availability of these products in supermarket and hypermarkets, owing to hygiene concerns, labeling of products, and convenience of shopping. Consumers in the developed nations of Europe and North America either connect with butchers and retailers or go through the grocery channel owing to the convenience, high availability, and more assortment it offers. Rising per capita income, growing population, and increasing demand for exotic and rare meats will boost the demand for meat, thereby driving market growth.

Fish/seafood

"Consumers are increasing the consumption of fish and other seafood as they are a rich source of protein. Aquaculture is gaining prominence in developing economies to meet the growing food demands, which will boost market growthsays Manjunath.

Also, seafood provides health benefits such as easing of depression, enhancing brain development, improving hair and skin health, and prevention of heart diseases. Certain types of seafood are also said to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease, which is beneficial for the aging population. Such benefits will result in an increased demand for seafood.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Danish Crown

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Greenyard Foods

Tyson Foods

