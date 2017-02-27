sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,574 Euro		-0,069
-0,90 %
WKN: A0M86M ISIN: US87244T1097 Ticker-Symbol: 22T 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TICC CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TICC CAPITAL CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TICC CAPITAL CORP
TICC CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TICC CAPITAL CORP7,574-0,90 %