Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal gluten-free food marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005543/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global gluten-free food market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global gluten-free food market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on product type (bakery and confectionery, cereals and snacks, and food) and geography (the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

"The global gluten-free food market size is projected to grow to USD 7.38 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 12% over the forecast period. The increasing awareness and the health benefits provided by gluten-free foods is a major factor driving the growth of the market," says Manjunath Reddy, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for food research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global gluten-free food market is impacted by the changing consumer spending pattern and tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends. The vendors in the gluten-free food market compete based on numerous factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion. Intense competition among the vendors, combined with rapid technological changes has led to an increase in mergers and acquisitions. The influx of private labels in the market is also on the rise, with vendors looking to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56768

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top five vendors in the global gluten-free food market

Dr. Schär

Dr. Schär in engaged in the development and manufacture of gluten-free food products. The company offers pasta, bread, snacks, flour mixes, cereals, biscuits, sweet treats, and frozen convenience food. The company focuses on increasing its market share by launching new products and by expanding products to new regions.

Freedom Foods

Freedom Foods manufactures allergen-free and healthy food. It offers a range of products including allergen-free (gluten-free, wheat-free, and nut-free), low sugar and salt, and highly fortified products. The product range includes breakfast cereals, snack bars, biscuits, soy, almond and rice beverages, and other products.

General Mills

General Mills is a manufacturer and marketer of packaged consumer food. The company operates in three segments: US retail, international, and bakeries and foodservice. Its product portfolio includes ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, ready-to-serve soups, dry dinners, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grains, and fruit and savory snacks.

Gruma

Gruma is engaged in corn and flour tortilla production globally. The company produces wheat flour and its derivatives such as flatbread, wraps, pizza bases, and other food products. The company's businesses can be divided into corn flour and packaged tortilla and corn flour divisions.

Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading manufacturer of natural and organic food and personal care products. The company and its subsidiaries sell a number of food and snack products including infant formula, infant and toddler food, non-dairy beverages and frozen desserts, flour and baking mixes, hot and cold cereals, pasta, packaged grains, and other frozen foods. It has a wide portfolio of natural and organic personal care products and is also a leading organic and natural products company.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Tobacco Alternative Gums Market 2017-2021

Global Sugar-Free Food and Beverages Market 2017-2021

Global High Protein Based Food Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like alcoholic beveragesfood service, and non-alcoholic beverages. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170227005543/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com