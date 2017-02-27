At press event, judges select the most innovative technology products

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, has announced winners of the IHS Markit Innovation Awards. Presented on Sunday, February 26 at the ShowStoppers Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, the awards showcased the most innovative technology products submitted by event exhibitors.

"Congratulations to all the tech leaders who participated in the IHS Markit Innovation Awards competition at Mobile World Congress," said Ian Weightman, vice president of research and operations, IHS Markit. "We saw some truly amazing entries here in Spain; this year's competitors stood out for their creativity, ingenuity and spirit of innovation."

Here are this year's winners, by category, of the IHS Markit Innovation Awards at MWC:

Apps, Platforms Software:

Winner - Afilias Technologies Limited, a global leader in advanced registry services, with product DeviceAtlas, world-leading mobile device detection and intelligence solution providing up-to-date device data for different industry verticals.

Consumer Entertainment

Winner - FortyThree PR, a full-service public relations and digital marketing firm, with product Avegant Glyph, the world's first personal theater that brings big-screen entertainment to the consumer's personal space.

Mobile Accessory:

Winner -Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of smart glasses, augmented reality and virtual reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets, with product Blade 3000 Smart Glasses, which provide a wearable smart display with a see-through viewing experience.

Mobile Devices Computing:

Winner - HP Inc., which creates technology that makes life better, with product HP Pro x2, a PC that strikes the balance of mobility, durability and security in a device that's designed to last.

Smart Home:

Winner IntelSecurity Group, delivering proactive and proven security solutions and services around the world, with product McAfee Secure Home Platform, which automatically protects internet-connected devices on a home user's network from a variety of threats.

Upcoming ShowStoppers Event

The next ShowStoppers press event will be held as follows: Showstoppers@NAB Show, the official press event of NAB 2017, April 23 in Las Vegas.

Exhibitors at the upcoming NAB Show event can submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for IHS Markit Innovation awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers will embargo any announcements that should not be public prior to the awards. For more detailed information, visit http://awards.showstoppers.com/

