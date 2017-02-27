Admission to trading on Euronext Paris

Entry of the Fonds Stratégique de Participations into the capital of Tikehau Capital and evolution of the governance

Tikehau Capital announces the success of its public tender offer on Salvepar as well as its admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, welcomes the Fonds Stratégique de Participations as shareholder and changes the composition of its Supervisory Board.

Final results of the public tender offer on Salvepar

In its notice published on February 27, 2017, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) announced the final results of the public tender offer initiated on Salvepar and stated that (i) 2 728 822 common shares representing 36.6% of the share capital of Salvepar and 1 225 326 ORNANE had been tendered to the principal simplified public exchange offer and (ii) 277 543 common shares representing 3.7% of the capital of Salvepar and 165 277 ORNANE had been tendered to the alternative simplified public tender offer.

This offer is a genuine success for Tikehau Capital, which now holds 7 393 248 common shares, representing 99.14% of the capital of Salvepar, and 99.84% of the Salvepar ORNANE.

As a result of the contribution of Salvepar's shares to the principal simplified public exchange offer, Tikehau Capital will issue 7 185 807 new Tikehau Capital shares and 1 225 326 Tikehau Capital ORNANE, which issuance must be approved by Tikehau Capital's combined General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on February 28, 2017. Tikehau Capital will issue a press release to inform the market of the results of this General Meeting.

Admission of Tikehau Capital's shares and ORNANE to trading on Euronext Paris

Tikehau Capital's shares will be traded on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris on a single line of listing (code ISIN FR0013230612; mnemonic code TKO) as of the opening of negotiations on March 7, 2017.

Tikehau Capital's ORNANE will also be traded on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris as of the opening of negotiations on March 7, 2017 (code ISIN FR0013230620; mnemonic code YTKO).

Tikehau Capital welcomes the Fonds Stratégique de Participations as shareholder

Tikehau Capital and its main shareholders have entered into an agreement for an investment of approximately 50 million by the Fonds Stratégique de Participations in the Company, which investment will be realized concurrently with the settlement-delivery of the offer initiated on Salvepar. This investment will be made through a reserved capital increase at a price of 21 per share, this price per share being the one retained for the exchange ratio under the offer. This reserved capital increase will be submitted to the vote of the shareholders of the Company at Tikehau Capital Shareholder's General Meeting to be held on February 28, 2017.

Moreover, Tikehau Capital has been informed by the Fonds Stratégique de Participations that Suravenir will contribute a portion of its stake in Tikehau Capital to the Fonds Stratégique de Participations in the amount of approximately 32.6 million, which contribution will occur concurrently with the settlement-delivery transactions of the public offer. Therefore, the Fonds Stratégique de Participations will hold approximately 5.5% of the capital of Tikehau Capital.

Evolution of the governance of Tikehau Capital

The appointment of Mrs. Fanny Picard, Mrs. Constance de Poncins, Mr. Christian de Labriffe, Mr. Roger Caniard and the Fonds Stratégique de Participations (represented by Mrs. Florence Lustman) as members of the Supervisory Board of the Company will be proposed to Tikehau Capital's General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on February 28, 2017.

If these appointments are approved, the Supervisory Board of the Company will be composed of eleven members.

Publication of the prospectus

Copies of the prospectus that has been granted visa by the AMF on January 31, 2017 under number 17-047 (the « Prospectus »), including a Document de base registered with the AMF on January 24, 2017 under number I.17-002 (the « Document de Base »), a Note d'opération (the « Note d'Opération ») and a summary prospectus (included in the Note d'Opération) are available free of charge at the head office of Tikehau Capital (32 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, France) and on Tikehau Capital's website (www.tikehaucapital.com), as well as on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

The tender offer document (Note d'information) in respect of the offer, which received on January 31, 2017 visa from the AMF under number 17-039, pursuant to the décision de conformité of the same date, is available on the respective websites of Tikehau Capital (www.tikehaucapital.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org

Risk factors

Tikehau Capital draws the public's attention to Chapter III "Risk Factors" of the Document de Base. The realization of all or part of these risks could have an adverse effect on Tikehau Capital's business, reputation, results of operations, financial position or future prospects. In particular, the reader is invited to read the following risk factors: the risks related to the asset management business, the group's balance sheet, regulatory, legal and tax matters and the legal form of the Company (control exercised by the main shareholder of the Company and powers of the general partner (gérant-commandité), which has considerable power in relation to those of the other corporate bodies (general meeting of shareholders supervisory board)).

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages c. €10 billion on behalf of global institutional and private investors. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity, and liquid strategies), including through Tikehau IM, its asset management subsidiary, and Salvepar, its listed minority equity investment company. Controlled by its managers alongside first-tier institutional partners, Tikehau Capital has more than 170 employees in offices in Paris, Brussels, London, Milan and Singapore.

www.tikehaucapital.com

Important information

This press release is for information purposes only. This press release does not constitute an offer to the public and is not intended to be distributed in countries other than France.

Not for distribution in the United States, Australia and in Japan.

The distribution of this press release, the offer and the acceptance thereof may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The offer will not be open to the public in any jurisdiction in which its launch is subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and is not subject to acceptance from any country where the offer is subject to such restrictions. Therefore, persons located in countries where this press release is released, published or distributed must inform themselves of such restrictions and comply with them. Tikehau Capital disclaims any responsibility for any violation of such restrictions.

