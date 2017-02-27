Consumer Goods Industry Highlights Actions to Promote Healthier Lives in New Case Studies Booklet

PARIS, February 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has today published a new case studies booklet highlighting the positive actions of its members to create a culture of prevention and empower both consumers and employees to adopt healthier lives. The new booklet - available here - includes stories on how member companies are reformulating products, implementing employee health and wellness programmes and working within communities to educate consumers on how to adopt healthy diets and lifestyles.

The CGF is unique in that it is the only organisation bringing consumer goods retailers, manufacturers and service providers together globally, and this publication showcases their commitment to work together as industry leaders to drive positive change. 15 member companies have contributed to the launch edition of the booklet and more are expected to be added in due course. The booklet is part of the CGF's Health & Wellness Pillar . Contributing members include:

AEON

Campbell Soup Company

Cencosud Chile

Colgate-Palmolive

Danone

Delhaize Belgium

General Mills

IGA

Kao Corporation

Mars

Migros

PepsiCo

Tesco

Unilever

Wallgreens Boots Alliance

Sharon Bligh, Director, Health & Wellness at The Consumer Goods Forum, said, "It is important that we show industry leadership on positive actions. Across the CGF Pillars we will continue to share best practices to inspire those who need help to take the next step. By sharing real actions these companies are part of an improvement process towards reaching our targets. We know our members take the obesity epidemic and increase in NCDs seriously and it is our job at the CGF to provide the global platform that supports both implementation and knowledge sharing."

The booklet, the fifth in a series of case study booklets published by the CGF to help members share best practices, comes one week ahead of the publication of the annual Health & Wellness Progress Report. The report provides data on how members are meeting the CGF's Health & Wellness Resolutions and Commitments. In the previous report, data showed members had reformulated over 84,000 products in 2015 and over 2.3 million employees had participated in employee health and wellness programmes.

Visit our case studies platform or go to http://www.tcgfhealthandwellness.com to learn more.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 50 manufacturer and retailer CEOs.