Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC):

Who: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC), the leading provider of customizable smart connectivity solutions. What: Meet with Lattice Semiconductor and see demos on low power, small form factor, mobile influenced products, including ECP5™, CrossLink™, MachXO3™, iCE40 UltraPlus™, HDMI ASSPs and SiBEAM Snap™ technology, to learn how the company's solutions are addressing the needs of key embedded applications. When: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 (9 a.m. 6 p.m. CET) Wednesday, March 15, 2017 (9 a.m. 6 p.m. CET) Thursday, March 16, 2017 (9 a.m. 5 p.m. CET) Where: Exhibition Centre 90471 Nürnberg Germany Hall 4 Stand No. 4-278

Product and Technology Demonstrations:

Embedded Vision - Learn how Lattice's automotive and industrial solutions enable technology advancements in stereo vision for robotics, machine vision for automation, edge computing for smart cameras and 360 surround view for advanced driver assistance systems.

- Learn how Lattice's automotive and industrial solutions enable technology advancements in stereo vision for robotics, machine vision for automation, edge computing for smart cameras and 360 surround view for advanced driver assistance systems. Embedded Display Gain firsthand knowledge on Lattice's products that are optimized to support the latest embedded displays. These include HDR ISP for camera and displays, eDP to HDMI bridging for infotainment and MIPI DSI display bridging with CrossLink.

Gain firsthand knowledge on Lattice's products that are optimized to support the latest embedded displays. These include HDR ISP for camera and displays, eDP to HDMI bridging for infotainment and MIPI DSI display bridging with CrossLink. Connectivity - See how Lattice's latest innovations in smart connectivity address the needs of embedded applications including PCI Express Gen 2 for industrial PCs, Sensor data encryption for secure Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and SiBEAM Snap for gigabit wireless connectivity.

