VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Gourmet Ocean Products Inc. ("Gourmet" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GOP) announces its financial and operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Highlights

-- During the three months ended December 31, 2016, Gourmet reported sales of $391,327 compared with $933,430 during the same period of last year. The decrease in sales was primarily as a result of a decrease in the sales of harvested sea cucumber in China. -- Margins were maintained during the quarter as the Company achieved gross margin of 33.4% during the three month period ended December 31, 2016 compared with 33.9% in the corresponding period of 2015. -- Dispute lower revenues, Gourmet was able to achieve an improvement in EBITDA due to the elimination of licence lease payments and overall cost control. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was negative $135,756 compared with negative $302,498 during the corresponding period in 2015. -- Net loss for the three month period ended December 31, 2016 was $219,172, compared to a net loss of $389,237 in the same period last year.

SUMMARY OF FINANICAL RESULTS

------------------------------ Three-Month Period Ended (Unaudited) ------------------------------ 12/31/2016 12/31/2015 ------------------------------ Sales 391,327 933,430 Gross profit 130,523 316,393 Loss from operations (218,093) (386,205) Net loss (219,172) (389,237) Adjusted EBITDA (135,756) (302,498) Loss per share - basic (0.002) (0.003) Weighted average number of shares Basic 125,068,733 125,068,733 ------------------------------

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

At December 31, 2016 the Company had cash on deposit in the amount of $9,461, accounts and other receivables of $2,081,967 prepaid expenses of $35,074 and inventory of $1,147,765 compared to cash on deposit in the amount of $90,233, accounts and other receivables of $1,829,390, prepaid expenses of $52,988 and inventory of $1,408,370 at September 30, 2016.

The working capital position of the Company at December 31, 2016 was $1,359,850 compared to a working capital position of $1,515,219 at September 30, 2016.

Net assets declined to $1,771,299 at December 31, 2016 compared to $1,990,471 at September 30, 2016.

About Gourmet Ocean Products Inc.

Gourmet is a B.C.-based aquaculture company specializing in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of high-quality specialty seafood products including sea cucumbers, scallops and oyster with distribution to customers primarily in Asia and Canada.

