sprite-preloader
Montag, 27.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

50,24 Euro		-1,188
-2,31 %
WKN: 911060 ISIN: US6826801036 Ticker-Symbol: ONK 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ONEOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONEOK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,33
51,43
23:00
50,22
50,62
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONEOK INC
ONEOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONEOK INC50,24-2,31 %