Microskin plc: Microskin Announces Agreement with Nice Pak Products to Distribute ISOCOL Products in Canada, China, and Singapore

LONDON and BRISBANE, Australia, February 27, 2017 - Microskin plc (MLSKN:Euronext Paris) announced today that the company has signed a major distribution agreement with market-leading, multinational distributor, Nice Pak Products. Under the agreement, Nice Pak Products will distribute ISOCOL products in Canada, China, and Singapore. Nice Pak Products has been distributing and marketing pharmaceutical, beauty and baby products in the Australasian region since 1991 with a proven track record of success.

Microskin recently acquired the business of ISOCOL International (http://www.microskinuk.com/announcements/#1486116974299-3fb801fb-9c03) in an all-stock transaction. ISOCOL has been Australia's trusted antiseptic brand for 35 years. As one of the most versatile products on the market, ISOCOL leads the Australian market as a must-have antiseptic product, with a multitude of applications from general cleaning to skin treatment.

David Robinson Global Markets Director of Microskin said, "Nice Pak is the perfect fit to expand the ISOCOL products across Canada, China, and Singapore. The opportunity to distribute ISOCOL products into an established market like Canada is perfect for Microskin to prepare to build a larger footprint in North America."

Robinson continued, "Nice Pak's understanding of the ISOCOL brand and Australian heritage will be important in China and Singapore, where there is a huge demand for quality Australian products. In addition, this agreement positions our products to further penetrate the global antiseptic and disinfectant market, which is valued at US$8.1 billion with China forecasting the largest growth over the next five years."

About ISOCOL

The ISOCOL brand was founded in Australia in 1982 and has become one of Australia's most trusted and iconic brands with the now very familiar Crocodile on the green bottle, and the "One bottle, so many uses" slogan is easily recognizable. ISOCOL has developed into a brand that is now widely recognized and sold across Australia and New Zealand in all supermarkets and pharmacies. Microskin finalized the acquisition of ISOCOL in February 2017.

About Nice Pak Products

Nice Pak Products has been distributing and marketing pharmaceutical, beauty and baby products since 1991. We are a privately-owned Australian company with our national office and distribution centre based in Melbourne. Nice Pak Products has achieved a steady rate of growth through the extension of the products and brands represented in the pharmaceutical, beauty and baby categories and an ongoing commitment to quality. Nice Pak has strong partnerships with suppliers locally and internationally to ensure the best products and brands available are sourced and are at the forefront of emerging trends. For more information, please visit http://www.nicepak.com.au/ (http://www.nicepak.com.au/).

About Microskin plc

Founded in 2005, Microskin plc is a public company that develops simulated second skin for a variety of cosmetic and medical uses. Microskin's simulated second skin is the world-leading product that combines years of cosmetic chemistry research with a proprietary color-matching software. Because Microskin's second skin does not rub off, it is water-resistant and lasts for several days. Each client receives an individualized product kit that can easily be applied at home. The company has licensed clinics in Australia, Canada, Estonia, India, the Middle East, New Zealand, India, Turkey, and the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.microskinuk.com/ (http://www.microskin.com.au/).

