TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/27/17 -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees had approved a 2.4% increase in monthly cash distributions to $0.1067 per Unit, or $1.28 per Unit on an annualized basis. The increase effective with the March 2017 distribution payable on April 17, 2017 to Unitholders of record as at March 31, 2017.

"We are very pleased to announce our fourteenth increase in monthly cash distributions since our initial public offering, a reflection of our highly positive future outlook, strengthening payout ratio, and our commitment to enhancing Unitholder value over the long term," commented Thomas Schwartz, President and CEO.

ABOUT CAPREIT

As one of Canada's largest residential landlords, CAPREIT is a growth-oriented investment trust owning interests in 48,738 residential units, comprising 42,287 residential suites and 31 manufactured home communities comprising 6,451 land lease sites located in and near major urban centres across Canada and the Netherlands. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure, which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in regulatory filings that can be obtained on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contacts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Mr. Michael Stein

Chairman

(416) 861-5788



Mr. Thomas Schwartz

President & CEO

(416) 861-9404



Mr. Scott Cryer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-5771

www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net



