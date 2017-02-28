sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 28.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 555 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.553,16 Euro		+14,348
+0,93 %
WKN: 766054 ISIN: US7415034039 Ticker-Symbol: PCE1 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PRICELINE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRICELINE GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.586,43
1.604,51
27.02.
1.538,00
1.545,80
27.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRICELINE GROUP INC
PRICELINE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRICELINE GROUP INC1.553,16+0,93 %