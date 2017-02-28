

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled RMB131.39 million, or RMB2.26 per share. This was higher than RMB106.23 million, or RMB1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to RMB646.2 million. This was up from RMB573.7 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB131.39 Mln. vs. RMB106.23 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.7% -EPS (Q4): RMB2.26 vs. RMB1.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.8% -Revenue (Q4): RMB646.2 Mln vs. RMB573.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX