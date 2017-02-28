Founding Father of Clarivate Analytics' Web of Science, Dr. Eugene Garfield Dies at 91

A pioneer in the field of citation indexing and analysis, Garfield made a lasting impact on scientific, medical and scholarly research

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Clarivate Analytics marks the passing of one if its founding fathers, Dr. Eugene Garfield, and gives thanks for his contributions to information science in the service of scientific and scholarly research. A pioneer in the practice of citation analysis through the development of an indexing system that revolutionized the way researchers work with the literature, Garfield passed away suddenly on February 26.

Citation indexing was initially designed for information retrieval,but it also provided data for evaluatingthe impact of aparticular work of research, based on how frequently the work was footnoted, or cited, by other researchers.Garfield's development of citation analysisand infometrics led to the development of numerous citation databases, includingthe Clarivate Analytics' Web of Science' and the Journal Citation Reports,which reports impact factorsand other citation data for thousands of scholarlyjournals.

In 1964, the Institute for Scientific Information, the organization that Garfield originally founded and the forerunner of Clarivate Analytics, released the first Science Citation Index. This resource recorded the bibliographical and citation contents of the world's most influential journals, allowing users to follow citation links to find the specialized research most germane to their own work.

Currently embodied and greatly expanded in the online Web of Science, Garfield's original invention continues to serve as a reliable and efficient guide to the sprawling world of research. The Web of Science's body of citation statistics, documenting the most influential research in any given field as directly judged by researchers themselves, provides the basis for assessing and benchmarking the research performance of individuals, institutions, nations, and regions.

"It is with deep sadness that we mark the passing of Dr. Eugene Garfield," said Jay Nadler, CEO, Clarivate Analytics. "Dr. Garfield's work has shaped the way that research is accessed and evaluated across the globe. We honor him for the contribution he has made to research, and to our organization as a visionary leader, colleague and friend. As Clarivate Analytics we will continue to innovate with the spirit that Dr. Garfield embodied in his groundbreaking work in information science."

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate' Analytics accelerates the pace of innovation by providing trusted insights and analytics to customers around the world, enabling them to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas faster. Formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, we own and operate a collection of leading subscription-based businesses focused on scientific and academic research, patent analytics and regulatory standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence, trademark protection, domain brand protection and intellectual property management. Clarivate' Analytics is now an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries and owns well"known brands that include Web of Science', Cortellis', Thomson Innovation', Derwent World Patents Index', CompuMark', MarkMonitor® and Techstreet', among others. For more information, please visit Clarivate.com.

