Excelity Global to Manage HR Outsourcing Services for 8500+ Datamatics Employees

MUMBAI, February 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Excelity Global,the largest Asia based payroll outsourcing service provider, offering end-to-end HR outsourcing solutions covering the entire employee life-cycle, has announced signing an agreement withDatamaticsto transform and manage its HR transactional services.As a part of this agreement, Excelity Global will manage payroll and benefits for 8,500+ employees of Datamatics in India, which will further strengthens Company's position as India's largest payroll and benefits outsourcing service provider.

Through its engagement with Excelity Global, Datamatics will be well-positioned to deliver HR management solutions in a real-time and flexible manner, thereby improving their employees experience while being able to manage their variable costs associated with HR.

Sumit Sabharwal, CEO (Managed Services), Excelity Global said, "We partner with organizations to solve their human capital challenges by providing tailor-made outsourcing solutions that are delivered with precision. We are constantly challenging the status quo and working behind the scenes to empower the people side of business for organizations across the globe. We take pride that Datamatics has chosen Excelity Global as its partner of choice to manage their HRMS, payroll and benefits operations. We look forward to have a multi-year relationship with Datamatics."

"We are happy to partner with Excelity on this journey. Excelity has repeatedly demonstrated high expertise in handing large payroll and benefits administration engagement. We are confident that they will deliver a world-class experience to our employees," saidAlok Kumar Jha, Global Head - HR and CSR, Datamatics.

About Excelity Global

Excelity Global is the largest Asia based end-to-end HR solutions service provider with close to two decadesof experience and partners with over 1,000 client entities to help them manage and administer their payroll and retrials functions more efficiently. Excelity Global services more than 1.2 million employees per month and its clientele includes top global - banks and financial institutions, e-commerce, utility, IT and FMCG corporations.

For more details, visit http://www.excelityglobal.com

About Datamatics

Datamatics is a global provider of Consulting, Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services. The company is focused on delivering value through integrated solutions for data intensive business processes that help enterprises across the world overcome their business challenges. These solutions leverage innovations in technology, knowledge of business processes, and domain expertise to provide clients a competitive edge.

For details, please visit http://www.datamatics.com/

MediaContacts:

Pragati Puri

pragati@80-db.com

+91-9910770626



